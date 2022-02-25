Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] stock Initiated by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $80

Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE: VLO] plunged by -$2.51 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $87.17 during the day while it closed the day at $83.84. The company report on February 21, 2022 that Valero Energy Continues to Reduce Long-Term Debt Through Previously Announced Series of Debt Reduction and Refinancing Transactions.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, “Valero”) reduced its long-term debt by approximately $750 million in February through the previously announced debt reduction and refinancing transactions. The transactions included the issuance of $650 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% Senior Notes due 2052 (the “Notes Issuance”) and the use of the proceeds from the Notes Issuance and cash on hand to repurchase and retire approximately $1.4 billion aggregate principal amount of various series of Valero’s senior notes.

These transactions, combined with debt reduction and refinancing transactions completed in the third and fourth quarters of 2021, collectively reduced Valero’s long-term debt by approximately $2.0 billion.

Valero Energy Corporation stock has also loss -4.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VLO stock has inclined by 15.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 26.38% and gained 11.62% year-on date.

The market cap for VLO stock reached $34.40 billion, with 408.84 million shares outstanding and 407.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.95M shares, VLO reached a trading volume of 5780351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLO shares is $94.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Valero Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $95 to $121. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Valero Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $96, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on VLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valero Energy Corporation is set at 3.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLO in the course of the last twelve months was 72.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.77. With this latest performance, VLO shares gained by 3.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.40 for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.98, while it was recorded at 85.96 for the last single week of trading, and 74.79 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.87 and a Gross Margin at +2.70. Valero Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.82.

Valero Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valero Energy Corporation go to -13.80%.

There are presently around $27,470 million, or 79.40% of VLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,455,727, which is approximately 0.283% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,549,543 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.24 billion in VLO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.45 billion in VLO stock with ownership of nearly -0.637% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valero Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 538 institutional holders increased their position in Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE:VLO] by around 22,634,457 shares. Additionally, 444 investors decreased positions by around 20,542,813 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 274,943,136 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 318,120,406 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLO stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,621,568 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 1,398,369 shares during the same period.