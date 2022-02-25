Truist slashes price target on Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] – find out why.

Array Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ARRY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.57% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.10%. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Array Technologies Completes Acquisition of STI Norland.

Establishes Array as Global Leader in Solar Trackers with Leading Positions in North America, Latin America and Europe.

Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“Array” or “the Company”), a leading provider of tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar energy projects, today announced it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Soluciones Técnicas Integrales Norland, S.L. (“STI Norland”), one of Europe’s leading manufacturers of solar trackers. The transaction creates the largest solar tracker company in the world with manufacturing capacity and design and engineering resources on three continents, and establishes Array as a leader in the rapidly growing Brazilian solar market.

Over the last 12 months, ARRY stock dropped by -74.40%. The one-year Array Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 55.28. The average equity rating for ARRY stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.36 billion, with 130.96 million shares outstanding and 125.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.56M shares, ARRY stock reached a trading volume of 5939118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARRY shares is $21.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Array Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Array Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Colliers Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ARRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Array Technologies Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 162.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

ARRY Stock Performance Analysis:

Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, ARRY shares dropped by -4.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.24 for Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.44, while it was recorded at 9.03 for the last single week of trading, and 16.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Array Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.16 and a Gross Margin at +20.32. Array Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.77.

Return on Total Capital for ARRY is now 32.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 52.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.46. Additionally, ARRY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 123.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] managed to generate an average of $151,859 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.Array Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

ARRY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARRY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Array Technologies Inc. go to -5.58%.

Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,158 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARRY stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 16,931,221, which is approximately 12.263% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,892,595 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $109.72 million in ARRY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $98.6 million in ARRY stock with ownership of nearly 5.316% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Array Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Array Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ARRY] by around 23,032,616 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 19,326,206 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 93,720,637 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,079,459 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARRY stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,026,712 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 4,021,141 shares during the same period.