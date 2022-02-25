TotalEnergies SE [TTE] Revenue clocked in at $184.63 billion, up 7.52% YTD: What’s Next?

TotalEnergies SE [NYSE: TTE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.52% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.45%. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Namibia: TotalEnergies Makes a Significant Discovery in Offshore Block 2913B.

Regulatory News:.

TotalEnergies (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) has made a significant discovery of light oil with associated gas on the Venus prospect, located in block 2913B in the Orange Basin, offshore southern Namibia.

Over the last 12 months, TTE stock rose by 11.23%. The one-year TotalEnergies SE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.89. The average equity rating for TTE stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $138.85 billion, with 2.65 billion shares outstanding and 2.47 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, TTE stock reached a trading volume of 6040647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TotalEnergies SE [TTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTE shares is $66.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for TotalEnergies SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2021, representing the official price target for TotalEnergies SE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TotalEnergies SE is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTE in the course of the last twelve months was 27.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

TTE Stock Performance Analysis:

TotalEnergies SE [TTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.45. With this latest performance, TTE shares dropped by -5.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.17 for TotalEnergies SE [TTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.77, while it was recorded at 56.14 for the last single week of trading, and 48.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TotalEnergies SE Fundamentals:

TotalEnergies SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

TTE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TotalEnergies SE go to 38.00%.

TotalEnergies SE [TTE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,832 million, or 6.10% of TTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTE stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 24,969,620, which is approximately 4.307% of the company’s market cap and around 8.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 20,016,824 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 billion in TTE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $560.19 million in TTE stock with ownership of nearly 1.418% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TotalEnergies SE stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 309 institutional holders increased their position in TotalEnergies SE [NYSE:TTE] by around 13,017,105 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 10,214,246 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 133,673,693 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,905,044 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTE stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,421,399 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,040,355 shares during the same period.