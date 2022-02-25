Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] stock Reiterated by Truist analyst, price target now $32

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NYSE: NOVA] price surged by 20.52 percent to reach at $3.07. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Sunnova Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results.

2021 Highlights.

Added 87,900 customers in 2021, bringing total customer count to 195,400 as of December 31, 2021;.

A sum of 4432721 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.88M shares. Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares reached a high of $18.23 and dropped to a low of $13.90 until finishing in the latest session at $18.03.

The one-year NOVA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 60.91. The average equity rating for NOVA stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOVA shares is $46.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Sunnova Energy International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on NOVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunnova Energy International Inc. is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.37.

NOVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.66. With this latest performance, NOVA shares dropped by -11.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.02 for Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.12, while it was recorded at 16.23 for the last single week of trading, and 32.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunnova Energy International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.25 and a Gross Margin at +53.34. Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -156.87.

Return on Total Capital for NOVA is now -1.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.03. Additionally, NOVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 203.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] managed to generate an average of -$640,315 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,820 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOVA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,269,269, which is approximately 35.15% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 12,706,717 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $190.09 million in NOVA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $128.92 million in NOVA stock with ownership of nearly 16.558% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunnova Energy International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NYSE:NOVA] by around 21,156,240 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 17,923,603 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 82,582,485 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,662,328 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOVA stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,686,407 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 3,675,690 shares during the same period.