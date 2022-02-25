Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] Is Currently -3.01 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [NASDAQ: SBLK] slipped around -0.91 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $29.34 at the close of the session, down -3.01%. The company report on February 16, 2022 that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Reports Net Profit of $300.2 Million for the Fourth Quarter of 2021 and Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 Per Share.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the “Company” or “Star Bulk”) (Nasdaq: SBLK), a global shipping company focusing on the transportation of dry bulk cargoes, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Unless otherwise indicated or unless the context requires otherwise, all references in this press release to “we,” “us,” “our,” or similar references, mean Star Bulk Carriers Corp. and, where applicable, its consolidated subsidiaries.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stock is now 29.42% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SBLK Stock saw the intraday high of $30.22 and lowest of $27.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 32.00, which means current price is +56.90% above from all time high which was touched on 02/22/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, SBLK reached a trading volume of 4989116 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBLK shares is $35.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBLK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pareto have made an estimate for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBLK in the course of the last twelve months was 18.15.

How has SBLK stock performed recently?

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.67. With this latest performance, SBLK shares gained by 45.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 103.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.27 for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.20, while it was recorded at 29.98 for the last single week of trading, and 21.69 for the last 200 days.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.48 and a Gross Margin at +55.66. Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +47.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.59.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]

There are presently around $1,536 million, or 54.50% of SBLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBLK stocks are: OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 25,993,242, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,172,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $186.71 million in SBLK stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $62.63 million in SBLK stock with ownership of nearly 19.101% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [NASDAQ:SBLK] by around 3,834,543 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 9,227,145 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 37,698,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,760,417 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBLK stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,551,278 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,485,582 shares during the same period.