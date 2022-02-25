Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII] Stock trading around $29.05 per share: What’s Next?

Rent-A-Center Inc. [NASDAQ: RCII] stock went on a downward path that fall over -16.43% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -29.92%. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Rent-A-Center, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Total Revenues of $1.2 billion, up 10.5% Pro Forma1 for the Fourth Quarter.

Acima Segment GMV of over $520 million, up 5% Pro Forma for the Fourth Quarter.

Over the last 12 months, RCII stock dropped by -46.98%. The one-year Rent-A-Center Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.97. The average equity rating for RCII stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.97 billion, with 66.14 million shares outstanding and 60.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 831.48K shares, RCII stock reached a trading volume of 5784649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCII shares is $69.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCII stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Rent-A-Center Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Rent-A-Center Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on RCII stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rent-A-Center Inc. is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCII in the course of the last twelve months was 14.11.

RCII Stock Performance Analysis:

Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.92. With this latest performance, RCII shares dropped by -35.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.41 for Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.90, while it was recorded at 36.32 for the last single week of trading, and 52.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rent-A-Center Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.73 and a Gross Margin at +36.83. Rent-A-Center Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.40.

Return on Total Capital for RCII is now 26.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.37. Additionally, RCII Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII] managed to generate an average of $14,533 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 32.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.69.

RCII Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCII. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rent-A-Center Inc. go to 30.50%.

Rent-A-Center Inc. [RCII] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,661 million, or 74.40% of RCII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCII stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,692,234, which is approximately -0.483% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,035,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $244.54 million in RCII stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $140.79 million in RCII stock with ownership of nearly 13.071% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rent-A-Center Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Rent-A-Center Inc. [NASDAQ:RCII] by around 2,898,731 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 5,635,018 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 39,265,320 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,799,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCII stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 686,846 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 2,718,945 shares during the same period.