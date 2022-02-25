Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] Is Currently 9.67 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Party City Holdco Inc. [NYSE: PRTY] gained 9.67% on the last trading session, reaching $4.31 price per share at the time. The company report on February 14, 2022 that Party City to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 and Full Year Financial Results on February 28, 2022.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) today announced that its fourth quarter 2021 and full year financial results will be released prior to market open on Monday, February 28, 2022. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on that day to discuss the detailed financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 844-757-5731 (international callers please dial 412-542-4126) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at investor.partycity.com.

Party City Holdco Inc. represents 112.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $496.64 million with the latest information. PRTY stock price has been found in the range of $3.60 to $4.33.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, PRTY reached a trading volume of 10475848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRTY shares is $8.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRTY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Party City Holdco Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens dropped their target price from $8 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Party City Holdco Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $2.50, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on PRTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Party City Holdco Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

Trading performance analysis for PRTY stock

Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.65. With this latest performance, PRTY shares dropped by -14.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.19 for Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.18, while it was recorded at 4.31 for the last single week of trading, and 7.13 for the last 200 days.

Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.63 and a Gross Margin at +25.32. Party City Holdco Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.54.

Return on Total Capital for PRTY is now -7.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -180.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4,626.63. Additionally, PRTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3,907.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] managed to generate an average of -$30,538 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Party City Holdco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Party City Holdco Inc. go to 12.58%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]

There are presently around $344 million, or 78.30% of PRTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRTY stocks are: CAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 16,456,623, which is approximately 2.94% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 11,161,567 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.87 million in PRTY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $28.86 million in PRTY stock with ownership of nearly 3.379% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Party City Holdco Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Party City Holdco Inc. [NYSE:PRTY] by around 17,406,702 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 12,900,113 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 57,243,659 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,550,474 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRTY stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,376,220 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 6,242,573 shares during the same period.