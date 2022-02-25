Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] gain 17.77% so far this year. What now?

Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE: OVV] loss -0.75% or -0.3 points to close at $39.69 with a heavy trading volume of 6921407 shares. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Ovintiv Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2021 Financial and Operating Results.

Company Increases Quarterly Dividend by 43%; Underpinned by Leading 2022 Capital Efficiency.

It opened the trading session at $40.86, the shares rose to $41.22 and dropped to $38.19, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OVV points out that the company has recorded 51.03% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -88.37% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, OVV reached to a volume of 6921407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OVV shares is $51.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OVV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Ovintiv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Ovintiv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on OVV stock. On August 24, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for OVV shares from 40 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ovintiv Inc. is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for OVV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for OVV in the course of the last twelve months was 6.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for OVV stock

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.34. With this latest performance, OVV shares gained by 2.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OVV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.22 for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.60, while it was recorded at 40.12 for the last single week of trading, and 32.62 for the last 200 days.

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ovintiv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]

There are presently around $7,896 million, or 72.40% of OVV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OVV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,407,355, which is approximately 0.571% of the company’s market cap and around 0.93% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 21,828,737 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $872.93 million in OVV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $870.56 million in OVV stock with ownership of nearly 3.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ovintiv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE:OVV] by around 29,172,753 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 21,707,050 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 146,576,511 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,456,314 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OVV stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,562,505 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 4,533,117 shares during the same period.