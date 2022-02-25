Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] fell -41.43% so far this year. What now?

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OLPX] closed the trading session at $17.06 on 02/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.95, while the highest price level was $18.09. The company report on February 23, 2022 that OLAPLEX Announces the Closing of New Senior Secured Credit Facilities.

Olaplex, Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) (“OLAPLEX”), today announced the completion of a successful refinancing of its existing secured credit facility with a new credit agreement comprised of a $675 million senior secured term loan facility (the “Term Loan”) and a $150 million senior secured revolving credit facility (the “Revolving Facility”).

Eric Tiziani, Chief Financial Officer of OLAPLEX, commented, “We are very happy with the outcome of this refinancing. Given the strength of our balance sheet, continued track record of high-quality growth and profitability, and highly cash generating business model, we were able to use cash on hand to substantially reduce our outstanding term loan facility debt from $769 million to $675 million, whilst also greatly reducing our current interest rate obligation by 300bps. Collectively, we expect the new credit facilities will generate significant ongoing interest expense savings for the business.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -41.43 percent and weekly performance of -14.66 percent. The stock has performed -17.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -34.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, OLPX reached to a volume of 8037735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLPX shares is $34.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Olaplex Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Olaplex Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on OLPX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olaplex Holdings Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

OLPX stock trade performance evaluation

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.66.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.05 for Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.83, while it was recorded at 17.90 for the last single week of trading.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.35 and a Gross Margin at +49.52. Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.92.

Return on Total Capital for OLPX is now 15.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 146.13. Additionally, OLPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.83.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OLPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Olaplex Holdings Inc. go to 37.30%.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. [OLPX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,882 million, or 99.50% of OLPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OLPX stocks are: ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA with ownership of 499,468,771, which is approximately -2.022% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,343,209 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $225.9 million in OLPX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $161.09 million in OLPX stock with ownership of nearly 36.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Olaplex Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Olaplex Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OLPX] by around 34,724,639 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 31,701,739 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 517,268,215 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 583,694,593 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OLPX stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,520,667 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 8,454,560 shares during the same period.