Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] is -13.53% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] loss -3.41% on the last trading session, reaching $19.56 price per share at the time. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Nordstrom to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on March 1.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced that it will report its fourth quarter 2021 financial results after the close of the financial markets on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. The announcement will be followed by a conference call at 4:45 p.m. EST, in which senior management will provide a business update and discuss the company’s fourth quarter financial results along with the 2022 outlook. The 45-minute conference call will be available by telephone and audio webcast at investor.nordstrom.com.

To listen to the LIVE conference call on March 1, 2022 at 4:45 p.m. EST:.

Nordstrom Inc. represents 159.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.08 billion with the latest information. JWN stock price has been found in the range of $19.39 to $20.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.31M shares, JWN reached a trading volume of 7783319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $24.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $48 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Nordstrom Inc. stock. On August 26, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for JWN shares from 36 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for JWN stock

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.60. With this latest performance, JWN shares dropped by -13.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.26 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.00, while it was recorded at 21.08 for the last single week of trading, and 29.17 for the last 200 days.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to 6.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]

There are presently around $1,835 million, or 59.00% of JWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 13,921,317, which is approximately 24.913% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,512,934 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $233.14 million in JWN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $204.85 million in JWN stock with ownership of nearly 0.29% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordstrom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN] by around 17,434,557 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 18,684,325 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 54,497,802 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,616,684 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWN stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,253,076 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 6,862,804 shares during the same period.