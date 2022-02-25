Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] moved up 12.03: Why It’s Important

Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: MMAT] price surged by 12.03 percent to reach at $0.19. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Meta Materials Schedules Q4 and FY 2021 Results Webcast, Announces Shareholder Q&A Platform.

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META®”) (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that the Company will report Q4 and FY 2021 financial results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, after the market close, followed by a webcast on Wednesday March 2, 2022, at 11:00 AM EST.

To enhance engagement with the Company’s shareholder base and facilitate connections with its investors, META is partnering with Say Technologies to allow retail and institutional shareholders to submit and upvote questions, a selection of which will be answered by META management during the webcast. Starting on February 23 at 11:00 AM EST, all shareholders can submit questions by visiting: https://app.saytechnologies.com/meta-materials-2021-q4/. This Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the start of the webcast. Shareholders can email support@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

A sum of 7362601 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.57M shares. Meta Materials Inc. shares reached a high of $1.77 and dropped to a low of $1.44 until finishing in the latest session at $1.77.

The one-year MMAT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 72.98. The average equity rating for MMAT stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMAT shares is $6.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 287.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

MMAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.23. With this latest performance, MMAT shares gained by 5.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.79 for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1380, while it was recorded at 1.6980 for the last single week of trading, and 4.3110 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Meta Materials Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -2245.46 and a Gross Margin at -421.73. Meta Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6609.76.

Return on Total Capital for MMAT is now -12.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.91. Additionally, MMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] managed to generate an average of -$3,195,474 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Meta Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $95 million, or 21.60% of MMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMAT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 17,584,762, which is approximately 379.782% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,043,804 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.19 million in MMAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.45 million in MMAT stock with ownership of nearly 21.993% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:MMAT] by around 24,775,674 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 3,180,841 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 32,055,158 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,011,673 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMAT stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,765,206 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,265,376 shares during the same period.