Market cap of Ozon Holdings PLC [OZON] reaches 2.98B – now what?

Ozon Holdings PLC [NASDAQ: OZON] price plunged by -17.07 percent to reach at -$2.6.

A sum of 10132436 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.55M shares. Ozon Holdings PLC shares reached a high of $13.17 and dropped to a low of $8.63 until finishing in the latest session at $12.63.

The one-year OZON stock forecast points to a potential upside of 70.16. The average equity rating for OZON stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ozon Holdings PLC [OZON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OZON shares is $42.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OZON stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Ozon Holdings PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Ozon Holdings PLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $60, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on OZON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ozon Holdings PLC is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for OZON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.66.

OZON Stock Performance Analysis:

Ozon Holdings PLC [OZON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -44.97. With this latest performance, OZON shares dropped by -27.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OZON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.09 for Ozon Holdings PLC [OZON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.93, while it was recorded at 17.00 for the last single week of trading, and 43.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ozon Holdings PLC Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ozon Holdings PLC [OZON] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.60 and a Gross Margin at +25.42. Ozon Holdings PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.34.

Return on Total Capital for OZON is now -29.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ozon Holdings PLC [OZON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.46. Additionally, OZON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ozon Holdings PLC [OZON] managed to generate an average of -$20,743 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Ozon Holdings PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Ozon Holdings PLC [OZON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $691 million, or 24.90% of OZON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OZON stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 6,410,988, which is approximately 132.8% of the company’s market cap and around 1.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,688,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $86.64 million in OZON stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $45.7 million in OZON stock with ownership of nearly -1.031% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ozon Holdings PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Ozon Holdings PLC [NASDAQ:OZON] by around 9,715,172 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 9,962,371 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 25,693,285 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,370,828 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OZON stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,417,145 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 4,479,851 shares during the same period.