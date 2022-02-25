Market cap of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] reaches 1.78B – now what?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: IRWD] price surged by 1.86 percent to reach at $0.2. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results; LINZESS® (linaclotide) Achieves Blockbuster Status as U.S. Net Sales Exceed $1 Billion in 2021.

– 2021 total revenue of $414 million, driven primarily by $400 million in U.S. LINZESS collaboration revenue –.

– 2021 GAAP net income of $528 million, includes a $338 million non-recurring income tax benefit related to the release of the valuation allowance against the majority of the company’s deferred tax assets in Q2 2021 –.

A sum of 5430452 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.42M shares. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $10.99 and dropped to a low of $10.5277 until finishing in the latest session at $10.97.

The one-year IRWD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.64. The average equity rating for IRWD stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRWD shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRWD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55.

IRWD Stock Performance Analysis:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.27. With this latest performance, IRWD shares dropped by -1.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.64 for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.25, while it was recorded at 10.79 for the last single week of trading, and 12.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.12 and a Gross Margin at +99.63. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +127.72.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 158.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 62.68.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,834 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRWD stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 17,300,305, which is approximately -1.147% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 16,390,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.52 million in IRWD stocks shares; and BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $175.1 million in IRWD stock with ownership of nearly -4.39% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:IRWD] by around 9,718,981 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 16,547,854 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 144,001,464 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,268,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRWD stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,729,702 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,283,415 shares during the same period.