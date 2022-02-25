Market cap of Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] reaches 429.65M – now what?

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [NYSE: GOTU] loss -5.45% on the last trading session, reaching $1.91 price per share at the time. The company report on February 22, 2022 that Gaotu Techedu Announces Third Quarter of 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) (“Gaotu” or the “Company”), a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

In July 2021, the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council of the PRC published the “Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education.” Later in August 2021, the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Beijing Municipality Government jointly issued the “Beijing Municipality’s Measures to Further Reduce the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring on Students in Compulsory Education in Beijing,” and promulgated the related implementation rules, regulations and measures (collectively, the “New Regulations”).

Gaotu Techedu Inc. represents 255.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $429.65 million with the latest information. GOTU stock price has been found in the range of $1.86 to $2.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.20M shares, GOTU reached a trading volume of 5678809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOTU shares is $15.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOTU stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Gaotu Techedu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA raised their target price from $19 to $2.70. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Gaotu Techedu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $37 to $3.50, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on GOTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaotu Techedu Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.48.

Trading performance analysis for GOTU stock

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.36. With this latest performance, GOTU shares dropped by -12.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.03 for Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.97, while it was recorded at 2.15 for the last single week of trading, and 6.03 for the last 200 days.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.63 and a Gross Margin at +75.26. Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.55.

Return on Total Capital for GOTU is now -40.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.91. Additionally, GOTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] managed to generate an average of -$8,941 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 100.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gaotu Techedu Inc. go to 16.03%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]

Positions in Gaotu Techedu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Gaotu Techedu Inc. [NYSE:GOTU] by around 12,494,283 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 18,155,720 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 19,944,236 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,594,239 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOTU stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,941,661 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,789,747 shares during the same period.