Market cap of Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL] reaches 27.85M – now what?

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [NASDAQ: GMBL] slipped around -1.73 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.24 at the close of the session, down -58.25%. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Esports Entertainment Group to Install OMEGA at GAMMAX Locations in the Netherlands.

Turnkey Solution allows Businesses and Entertainment Venues to add Esports and Gaming as a New Revenue Stream.

Hoboken, New Jersey–(Newsfile Corp. – February 23, 2022) – Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (EEG or the “Company”) announced today that GAMMAX, a Netherlands-based gaming and esports startup, has agreed to become the exclusive distributor of the revolutionary new OMEGA solution for the Dutch market. In addition, OMEGA will be installed in GAMMAX Gaming & Esports Centers and Leisure locations across the Netherlands over the next five years, with the expectation of multiple installations through 2026.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stock is now -64.67% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GMBL Stock saw the intraday high of $2.28 and lowest of $1.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.48, which means current price is +8.77% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 548.75K shares, GMBL reached a trading volume of 9046643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GMBL shares is $19.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GMBL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Speculative Buy rating on GMBL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for GMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has GMBL stock performed recently?

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -64.16. With this latest performance, GMBL shares dropped by -54.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.29 for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.38, while it was recorded at 2.83 for the last single week of trading, and 7.12 for the last 200 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]

There are presently around $8 million, or 11.50% of GMBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GMBL stocks are: AYRTON CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 342,771, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 20.56% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 327,739 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.97 million in GMBL stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $0.83 million in GMBL stock with ownership of nearly 372.516% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [NASDAQ:GMBL] by around 1,188,743 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 583,441 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 814,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,587,070 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GMBL stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 658,881 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 432,385 shares during the same period.