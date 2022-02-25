Market cap of Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] reaches 39.21B – now what?

Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ: COIN] closed the trading session at $179.56 on 02/24/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $155.92, while the highest price level was $183.00. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Coinbase Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Shareholder Letter.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “Coinbase”) announced today the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2021 shareholder letter. The letter, including the Company’s financial results, can be found on its Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com.

The Company will hold a question and answer session to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. PT.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.85 percent and weekly performance of -13.66 percent. The stock has been moved at -30.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -43.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.68M shares, COIN reached to a volume of 7744755 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $359.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $360 to $440. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Coinbase Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $330 to $405, while JMP Securities kept a Mkt Outperform rating on COIN stock. On November 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for COIN shares from 337 to 387.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc. is set at 15.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 29.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for COIN in the course of the last twelve months was 3.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

COIN stock trade performance evaluation

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.66. With this latest performance, COIN shares dropped by -3.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.07% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.82 for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 218.67, while it was recorded at 182.03 for the last single week of trading, and 251.26 for the last 200 days.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.01 and a Gross Margin at +89.39. Coinbase Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.47.

Return on Total Capital for COIN is now 28.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.06. Additionally, COIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] managed to generate an average of $86,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Coinbase Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,391 million, or 52.00% of COIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COIN stocks are: AH EQUITY PARTNERS III, L.L.C. with ownership of 10,864,390, which is approximately 10418.744% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,764,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $995.79 million in COIN stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $942.04 million in COIN stock with ownership of nearly -22.017% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coinbase Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 570 institutional holders increased their position in Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ:COIN] by around 35,524,070 shares. Additionally, 294 investors decreased positions by around 9,932,740 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 37,855,639 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,312,449 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COIN stock had 308 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,327,498 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 2,438,887 shares during the same period.