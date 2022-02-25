Market cap of Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] reaches 6.46B – now what?

Change Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: CHNG] gained 2.96% on the last trading session, reaching $20.84 price per share at the time. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Change Healthcare Issues the Following Statement:.

Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) issued the following statement regarding the announcement that the DOJ intends to pursue litigation to block the proposed merger between Change Healthcare and UnitedHealth Group:.

“We are aware and disappointed that the DOJ has filed litigation to prevent Change Healthcare from closing our merger with UHG. As we previously disclosed, UHG extended our merger agreement through April 5, 2022. We will continue our support of UHG in working toward closing the merger as we comply with our obligations under the merger agreement.”.

Change Healthcare Inc. represents 324.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.46 billion with the latest information. CHNG stock price has been found in the range of $19.88 to $21.28.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, CHNG reached a trading volume of 7786436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHNG shares is $25.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Change Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Change Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on CHNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Change Healthcare Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHNG in the course of the last twelve months was 22.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.41. With this latest performance, CHNG shares gained by 7.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.24 for Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.45, while it was recorded at 20.32 for the last single week of trading, and 21.49 for the last 200 days.

Change Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Change Healthcare Inc. go to 13.00%.

There are presently around $6,086 million, or 98.40% of CHNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHNG stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 59,620,253, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,424,231 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $433.63 million in CHNG stocks shares; and CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $382.26 million in CHNG stock with ownership of nearly -0.999% of the company’s market capitalization.

113 institutional holders increased their position in Change Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:CHNG] by around 40,924,847 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 29,300,902 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 230,473,242 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 300,698,991 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHNG stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,362,440 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 9,467,502 shares during the same period.