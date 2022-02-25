Market Analysts see Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] falling to $12. Time to buy?

Vaxart Inc. [NASDAQ: VXRT] surged by $0.7 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $5.08 during the day while it closed the day at $5.08. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Vaxart Provides Business Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Company begins 2022 with multiple active programs with data readouts expected this year.

Initial data from COVID-19 Phase II study expected in the first half of 2022 and data from several norovirus studies also expected this year.

Vaxart Inc. stock has also gained 0.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VXRT stock has declined by -25.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -44.84% and lost -18.98% year-on date.

The market cap for VXRT stock reached $636.22 million, with 125.50 million shares outstanding and 124.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, VXRT reached a trading volume of 4650169 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VXRT shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VXRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Vaxart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Vaxart Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $9, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on VXRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vaxart Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for VXRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 530.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50.

VXRT stock trade performance evaluation

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.79. With this latest performance, VXRT shares gained by 8.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VXRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.91 for Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.59, while it was recorded at 4.73 for the last single week of trading, and 7.06 for the last 200 days.

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -766.66. Vaxart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -796.34.

Return on Total Capital for VXRT is now -35.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.94. Additionally, VXRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] managed to generate an average of -$1,150,714 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Vaxart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.30 and a Current Ratio set at 15.30.

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $187 million, or 43.50% of VXRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VXRT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 11,187,642, which is approximately 29.594% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,452,420 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.02 million in VXRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $26.21 million in VXRT stock with ownership of nearly -0.026% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vaxart Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Vaxart Inc. [NASDAQ:VXRT] by around 7,384,802 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 2,042,912 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 33,365,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,793,511 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VXRT stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,212,422 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 999,502 shares during the same period.