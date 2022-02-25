Market Analysts see Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] gaining to $620. Time to buy?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: PANW] surged by $2.1 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $511.36 during the day while it closed the day at $477.61. The company report on February 22, 2022 that Palo Alto Networks Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Live earnings call at 2pm Pacific Time Today.

– Fiscal second quarter revenue grew 30% year over year to $1.3 billion.

– Fiscal second quarter billings grew 32% year over year to $1.6 billion.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock has also loss -9.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PANW stock has declined by -11.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.09% and lost -14.22% year-on date.

The market cap for PANW stock reached $48.78 billion, with 97.60 million shares outstanding and 96.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, PANW reached a trading volume of 4332668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $615.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $660 to $670. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $600 to $610, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on PANW stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PANW shares from 585 to 605.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palo Alto Networks Inc. is set at 24.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 89.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 33.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PANW stock trade performance evaluation

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.27. With this latest performance, PANW shares dropped by -5.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.39 for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 519.30, while it was recorded at 492.17 for the last single week of trading, and 457.17 for the last 200 days.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.15 and a Gross Margin at +70.05. Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.72.

Return on Total Capital for PANW is now -6.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 588.54. Additionally, PANW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 332.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] managed to generate an average of -$47,637 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. go to 26.34%.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $40,382 million, or 87.50% of PANW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PANW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,566,441, which is approximately 1.363% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,702,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.71 billion in PANW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.39 billion in PANW stock with ownership of nearly -3.657% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palo Alto Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 632 institutional holders increased their position in Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:PANW] by around 10,524,189 shares. Additionally, 456 investors decreased positions by around 11,493,405 shares, while 191 investors held positions by with 62,905,277 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,922,871 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PANW stock had 212 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,671,480 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 938,630 shares during the same period.