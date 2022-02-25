Market Analysts see F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] falling to $12. Time to buy?

F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE: FNB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.56% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.98%. The company report on February 22, 2022 that F.N.B. Corporation Honored for Commercial Banking Client Experience.

17 Awards Received from Coalition Greenwich Bring FNB to a Total of More Than 80 Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced that it again was recognized as a Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards winner by Coalition Greenwich. In 2021, FNB received 17 awards for excellence in middle market and small business banking, making it one of the year’s top 10 banks overall based on the total number of awards received and, for the second consecutive year, a top 10 bank based on the number of awards received in the small business banking category.

Over the last 12 months, FNB stock rose by 6.95%. The one-year F.N.B. Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.23. The average equity rating for FNB stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.52 billion, with 319.51 million shares outstanding and 316.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, FNB stock reached a trading volume of 4545835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNB shares is $15.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for F.N.B. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2021, representing the official price target for F.N.B. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on FNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F.N.B. Corporation is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNB in the course of the last twelve months was 12.48.

FNB Stock Performance Analysis:

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.98. With this latest performance, FNB shares dropped by -1.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.50 for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.01, while it was recorded at 13.35 for the last single week of trading, and 12.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into F.N.B. Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.81. F.N.B. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05.

FNB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for F.N.B. Corporation go to 10.00%.

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,562 million, or 73.90% of FNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,849,305, which is approximately 2.664% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,211,550 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $440.38 million in FNB stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $396.52 million in FNB stock with ownership of nearly 0.384% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in F.N.B. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE:FNB] by around 17,521,424 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 14,335,571 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 236,741,520 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 268,598,515 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNB stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,946,451 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,971,995 shares during the same period.