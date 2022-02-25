Market Analysts see American International Group Inc. [AIG] gaining to $65. Time to buy?

American International Group Inc. [NYSE: AIG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.11% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.92%. The company report on February 23, 2022 that AIG Life & Retirement Announces Collaboration with Greater Houston Area High Schools and HBCUs.

New high-touch program delivers financial education, college planning and career readiness training and scholarships for students.

AIG Life & Retirement, a division of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG), today announced the kick-off of a community-based program created to support and provide financial education and career opportunities for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and high schools in the Greater Houston area. This new multi-faceted initiative, “FutureU Scholars,” is an extension of the organization’s commitment to taking concrete actions to achieve lasting change through its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

Over the last 12 months, AIG stock rose by 35.46%. The one-year American International Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.22. The average equity rating for AIG stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $50.81 billion, with 833.65 million shares outstanding and 829.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.14M shares, AIG stock reached a trading volume of 5102240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American International Group Inc. [AIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $65.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for American International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2021, representing the official price target for American International Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on AIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc. is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 9.78.

AIG Stock Performance Analysis:

American International Group Inc. [AIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.92. With this latest performance, AIG shares gained by 7.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.59 for American International Group Inc. [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.70, while it was recorded at 61.32 for the last single week of trading, and 54.64 for the last 200 days.

AIG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc. go to 30.69%.

American International Group Inc. [AIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $45,612 million, or 91.40% of AIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 79,591,144, which is approximately -2.473% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 76,999,222 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.74 billion in AIG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.56 billion in AIG stock with ownership of nearly -4.549% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American International Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 409 institutional holders increased their position in American International Group Inc. [NYSE:AIG] by around 28,112,409 shares. Additionally, 371 investors decreased positions by around 46,534,387 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 665,690,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 740,337,232 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIG stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,010,066 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 1,894,415 shares during the same period.