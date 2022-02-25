Macquarie lifts Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ: APPS] jumped around 4.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $46.88 at the close of the session, up 9.46%. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Digital Turbine Reports Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results.

Third Quarter Revenue Totaled $375.5 Million, Representing Year-over-Year Growth of 324% on an As-Reported Basis and Year-over-Year Growth of 38% on a Pro Forma Basis.

Strong Top-Line Growth and Operating Leverage Continue to Drive Significant Profitability Growth and Free Cash Flow Generation.

Digital Turbine Inc. stock is now -23.13% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APPS Stock saw the intraday high of $46.96 and lowest of $39.2075 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 102.56, which means current price is +31.87% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.91M shares, APPS reached a trading volume of 6020973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APPS shares is $96.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APPS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Digital Turbine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price from $80 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Digital Turbine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Macquarie analysts kept a Neutral rating on APPS stock. On February 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for APPS shares from 80 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Turbine Inc. is set at 4.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for APPS in the course of the last twelve months was 120.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has APPS stock performed recently?

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.97. With this latest performance, APPS shares gained by 18.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.57 for Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.40, while it was recorded at 45.74 for the last single week of trading, and 62.33 for the last 200 days.

Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.88 and a Gross Margin at +40.76. Digital Turbine Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.50.

Return on Total Capital for APPS is now 45.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 45.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.06. Additionally, APPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS] managed to generate an average of $196,014 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.Digital Turbine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Turbine Inc. go to 50.00%.

Insider trade positions for Digital Turbine Inc. [APPS]

There are presently around $2,623 million, or 75.70% of APPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APPS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,973,448, which is approximately 2.735% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,734,824 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $374.11 million in APPS stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $257.56 million in APPS stock with ownership of nearly -4.987% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Digital Turbine Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Turbine Inc. [NASDAQ:APPS] by around 6,318,465 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 5,708,948 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 49,205,456 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,232,869 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APPS stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,047,089 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,697,612 shares during the same period.