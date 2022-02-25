Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] gain 3.93% so far this year. What now?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: LYV] gained 9.69% on the last trading session, reaching $124.39 price per share at the time. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Live Nation Entertainment Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Results.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. represents 216.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $27.72 billion with the latest information. LYV stock price has been found in the range of $111.36 to $126.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, LYV reached a trading volume of 6423529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYV shares is $115.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $97, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on LYV stock. On May 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LYV shares from 88 to 96.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is set at 5.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYV in the course of the last twelve months was 36.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for LYV stock

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.44. With this latest performance, LYV shares gained by 17.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.46 for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.83, while it was recorded at 117.75 for the last single week of trading, and 97.96 for the last 200 days.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] shares currently have an operating margin of -87.53 and a Gross Margin at -0.14. Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -92.59.

Return on Total Capital for LYV is now -24.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -511.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.98. Additionally, LYV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 107.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] managed to generate an average of -$210,165 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]

There are presently around $18,636 million, or 74.80% of LYV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,181,781, which is approximately 2.525% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 12,565,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.42 billion in LYV stocks shares; and MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $1.11 billion in LYV stock with ownership of nearly 64.017% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 321 institutional holders increased their position in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:LYV] by around 19,700,123 shares. Additionally, 258 investors decreased positions by around 15,493,920 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 129,141,223 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,335,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYV stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,841,465 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 3,765,493 shares during the same period.