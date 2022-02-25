Lennar Corporation [LEN] Stock trading around $87.74 per share: What’s Next?

Lennar Corporation [NYSE: LEN] price surged by 6.57 percent to reach at $5.41. The company report on February 22, 2022 that LMC and CPP Investments Form $979 Million Multifamily Joint Venture.

JV will develop new apartment homes in high-demand markets, launching with five seed assets and access to more than $1.25 billion of pipeline investments.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and LMC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B) and a leader in apartment development and management, have formed a new joint venture to develop Class-A multifamily residential communities across high-growth metropolitan areas in the U.S.

A sum of 4825477 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.69M shares. Lennar Corporation shares reached a high of $88.50 and dropped to a low of $79.52 until finishing in the latest session at $87.74.

The one-year LEN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.77. The average equity rating for LEN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Lennar Corporation [LEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEN shares is $128.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Lennar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Lennar Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $86, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Underweight rating on LEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lennar Corporation is set at 4.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEN in the course of the last twelve months was 11.90.

LEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Lennar Corporation [LEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.65. With this latest performance, LEN shares dropped by -10.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.29 for Lennar Corporation [LEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.01, while it was recorded at 86.98 for the last single week of trading, and 101.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lennar Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lennar Corporation [LEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.75 and a Gross Margin at +27.06. Lennar Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.86.

LEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lennar Corporation go to 23.70%.

Lennar Corporation [LEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,788 million, or 94.60% of LEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,650,363, which is approximately -1.016% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,712,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.87 billion in LEN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.29 billion in LEN stock with ownership of nearly -18.137% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lennar Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 435 institutional holders increased their position in Lennar Corporation [NYSE:LEN] by around 13,229,130 shares. Additionally, 324 investors decreased positions by around 22,478,321 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 204,642,664 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,350,115 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEN stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,854,638 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 3,262,361 shares during the same period.