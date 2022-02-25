Lemonade Inc. [LMND] moved up 2.44: Why It’s Important

Lemonade Inc. [NYSE: LMND] traded at a high on 02/24/22, posting a 2.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $23.51. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) has released its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results by posting them to its website. Please view the Q4 2021 financial results in the Letter to Shareholders on the company’s investor relations website.

On Thursday, February 24, 2022, Lemonade will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time (5:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss the results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6817534 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lemonade Inc. stands at 13.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.25%.

The market cap for LMND stock reached $1.56 billion, with 61.58 million shares outstanding and 41.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, LMND reached a trading volume of 6817534 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lemonade Inc. [LMND]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LMND shares is $55.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LMND stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Lemonade Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Lemonade Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Underperform rating on LMND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lemonade Inc. is set at 2.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for LMND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.80.

How has LMND stock performed recently?

Lemonade Inc. [LMND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.77. With this latest performance, LMND shares dropped by -20.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LMND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.86 for Lemonade Inc. [LMND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.55, while it was recorded at 25.18 for the last single week of trading, and 65.86 for the last 200 days.

Lemonade Inc. [LMND]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lemonade Inc. [LMND] shares currently have an operating margin of -152.72. Lemonade Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -154.61.

Return on Total Capital for LMND is now -28.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lemonade Inc. [LMND] managed to generate an average of -$215,697 per employee.

Insider trade positions for Lemonade Inc. [LMND]

There are presently around $842 million, or 40.10% of LMND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LMND stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 11,983,384, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 4,996,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $114.66 million in LMND stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $76.31 million in LMND stock with ownership of nearly -0.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lemonade Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Lemonade Inc. [NYSE:LMND] by around 3,161,432 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 2,436,668 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 31,104,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,702,170 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LMND stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 607,208 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 363,094 shares during the same period.