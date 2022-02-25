KeyBanc Capital Markets lifts Carvana Co. [CVNA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Carvana Co. [NYSE: CVNA] price surged by 10.91 percent to reach at $12.4. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Carvana to Accelerate Growth Through Acquiring ADESA U.S. Physical Auction Business from KAR Global.

Proposed transaction will provide significant infrastructure and team to expand and enhance Carvana’s customer offering with a broader selection of vehicles and even faster delivery times.

At full utilization, ADESA U.S. reconditioning operations expand Carvana annual production capacity by approximately 2M units to over 3M.

A sum of 6386687 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.07M shares. Carvana Co. shares reached a high of $127.67 and dropped to a low of $107.50 until finishing in the latest session at $126.05.

The one-year CVNA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 60.63. The average equity rating for CVNA stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Carvana Co. [CVNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVNA shares is $320.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Carvana Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Carvana Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $350 to $360, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on CVNA stock. On June 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CVNA shares from 303 to 306.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carvana Co. is set at 14.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60.

CVNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Carvana Co. [CVNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.07. With this latest performance, CVNA shares dropped by -13.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.79 for Carvana Co. [CVNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 175.85, while it was recorded at 124.12 for the last single week of trading, and 271.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carvana Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carvana Co. [CVNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.95 and a Gross Margin at +12.92. Carvana Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.06.

Return on Total Capital for CVNA is now -14.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carvana Co. [CVNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 487.44. Additionally, CVNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 455.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carvana Co. [CVNA] managed to generate an average of -$16,456 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.19.Carvana Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Carvana Co. [CVNA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,367 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVNA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 13,439,264, which is approximately 2.674% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 9,655,855 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 billion in CVNA stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.06 billion in CVNA stock with ownership of nearly 37.361% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carvana Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 238 institutional holders increased their position in Carvana Co. [NYSE:CVNA] by around 23,427,505 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 10,713,300 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 74,671,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,812,620 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVNA stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,324,666 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 3,313,207 shares during the same period.