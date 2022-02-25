JMP Securities slashes price target on Splunk Inc. [SPLK] – find out why.

Splunk Inc. [NASDAQ: SPLK] gained 3.87% on the last trading session, reaching $121.34 price per share at the time. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Splunk Named Application Performance Monitoring Leader and Fast Mover.

Splunk Strengthens Observability Leadership with Continued Splunk APM Advancements, Receiving Top Marks in GigaOm Radar for Application Performance Monitoring Report.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), the data platform leader for security and observability, today announced it has been named a Leader and one of only two Fast Movers in the GigaOm Radar for Application Performance Monitoring (APM) Report, 2021*. In its inaugural year, the new report from leading industry research firm GigaOm evaluated APM vendors and products, ranking Splunk as a top leader.

Splunk Inc. represents 160.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.74 billion with the latest information. SPLK stock price has been found in the range of $112.40 to $121.67.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, SPLK reached a trading volume of 5111732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Splunk Inc. [SPLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPLK shares is $162.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPLK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Splunk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $117 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Splunk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $155, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on SPLK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Splunk Inc. is set at 5.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 109.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.89.

Trading performance analysis for SPLK stock

Splunk Inc. [SPLK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.79. With this latest performance, SPLK shares gained by 4.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.51 for Splunk Inc. [SPLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.96, while it was recorded at 117.32 for the last single week of trading, and 134.75 for the last 200 days.

Splunk Inc. [SPLK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Splunk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Splunk Inc. [SPLK]

There are presently around $16,368 million, or 88.80% of SPLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPLK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,710,340, which is approximately -0.995% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,796,947 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 billion in SPLK stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $884.22 million in SPLK stock with ownership of nearly 0.912% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Splunk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 327 institutional holders increased their position in Splunk Inc. [NASDAQ:SPLK] by around 21,461,187 shares. Additionally, 374 investors decreased positions by around 18,427,605 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 100,222,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,111,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPLK stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,915,421 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 2,407,293 shares during the same period.