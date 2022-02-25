Jefferies slashes price target on TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] – find out why.

TripAdvisor Inc. [NASDAQ: TRIP] price surged by 0.41 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Wave Hello to Travelers’ Favorite Beaches for 2022: Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards.

Grace Bay Beach Crowned No. 1 on the Planet, Hawaii Regains Top Spot in the U.S.

Tripadvisor and Cutwater Spirits Team up for “Ready When You Are” Adventure Sweepstakes.

A sum of 4767604 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.69M shares. TripAdvisor Inc. shares reached a high of $26.76 and dropped to a low of $24.67 until finishing in the latest session at $26.69.

The one-year TRIP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.52. The average equity rating for TRIP stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRIP shares is $35.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRIP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for TripAdvisor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for TripAdvisor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $48 to $30, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on TRIP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TripAdvisor Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRIP in the course of the last twelve months was 213.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

TRIP Stock Performance Analysis:

TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.69. With this latest performance, TRIP shares gained by 0.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.88 for TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.47, while it was recorded at 27.37 for the last single week of trading, and 33.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TripAdvisor Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.52 and a Gross Margin at +79.49. TripAdvisor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.41.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.95.

TripAdvisor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

TripAdvisor Inc. [TRIP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,756 million, or 82.50% of TRIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRIP stocks are: PAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 12,347,046, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,307,474 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $247.39 million in TRIP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $229.91 million in TRIP stock with ownership of nearly 0.974% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TripAdvisor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 150 institutional holders increased their position in TripAdvisor Inc. [NASDAQ:TRIP] by around 18,015,442 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 10,174,993 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 75,493,362 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,683,797 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRIP stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,307,421 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 4,226,746 shares during the same period.