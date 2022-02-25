Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] stock Initiated by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $160

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE: ICE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.42% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.75%. The company report on February 24, 2022 that ICE Announces First Expiry in ICE Midland WTI American Gulf Coast Futures With 1.4 Million Barrels Going to Delivery in March.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, today announced that ICE Midland WTI American Gulf Coast futures (contract code: HOU) went to its first expiry on February 23, with 1,395 contracts going to expiry, equivalent to 1.4 million barrels, for delivery in March.

Since the contract began trading on January 24, over 12,000 ICE Midland WTI AGC futures have traded, equivalent to 12 million barrels of Permian Basin originated WTI crude oil. Open interest is 3,576 contracts and goes out to January 2023.

Over the last 12 months, ICE stock rose by 14.21%. The one-year Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.67. The average equity rating for ICE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $72.09 billion, with 559.00 million shares outstanding and 554.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, ICE stock reached a trading volume of 5099302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICE shares is $155.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $131, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ICE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is set at 3.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICE in the course of the last twelve months was 32.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ICE Stock Performance Analysis:

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.75. With this latest performance, ICE shares gained by 3.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.84 for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.56, while it was recorded at 124.17 for the last single week of trading, and 123.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intercontinental Exchange Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.42 and a Gross Margin at +72.57. Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.99.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.54.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

ICE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. go to 9.89%.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $60,791 million, or 89.70% of ICE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 46,929,022, which is approximately 13.026% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,498,491 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.38 billion in ICE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.19 billion in ICE stock with ownership of nearly 3.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 702 institutional holders increased their position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE:ICE] by around 31,058,317 shares. Additionally, 497 investors decreased positions by around 34,296,836 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 426,122,742 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 491,477,895 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICE stock had 197 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,578,455 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 1,641,967 shares during the same period.