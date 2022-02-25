Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] Revenue clocked in at $187.20 million, down -27.48% YTD: What’s Next?

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [NYSE: HIMS] traded at a high on 02/23/22, posting a 13.10 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.75. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. to Participate at Citi’s 2022 Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, announced today that co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Dudum, and Chief Financial Officer, Yemi Okupe, will participate in a fireside chat at Citi’s 2022 Virtual Health Conference, Thursday, February 24 at 3:30 pm Eastern time.

The fireside chat will be available for live streaming on the Hims & Hers investor relations website at https://investors.forhims.com/. The webcast will be archived and available for 12 months.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8127589 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hims & Hers Health Inc. stands at 8.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.20%.

The market cap for HIMS stock reached $948.81 million, with 200.04 million shares outstanding and 152.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, HIMS reached a trading volume of 8127589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIMS shares is $9.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $10 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Hims & Hers Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on HIMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hims & Hers Health Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

How has HIMS stock performed recently?

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.46. With this latest performance, HIMS shares gained by 2.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.69 for Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.34, while it was recorded at 4.52 for the last single week of trading, and 8.04 for the last 200 days.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for HIMS is now -2.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] managed to generate an average of -$222,491 per employee.Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Earnings analysis for Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hims & Hers Health Inc. go to 13.30%.

Insider trade positions for Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]

There are presently around $380 million, or 51.40% of HIMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,089,313, which is approximately 3.916% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; REDPOINT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 10,396,124 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.66 million in HIMS stocks shares; and INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XVI, LLC, currently with $42.85 million in HIMS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hims & Hers Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Hims & Hers Health Inc. [NYSE:HIMS] by around 32,574,979 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 4,777,898 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 53,143,111 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,495,988 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIMS stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,188,805 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,055,612 shares during the same period.