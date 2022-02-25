HeadHunter Group PLC [HHR] Revenue clocked in at $182.70 million, down -70.66% YTD: What’s Next?

HeadHunter Group PLC [NASDAQ: HHR] plunged by -$19.44 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $28.00 during the day while it closed the day at $14.99. The company report on November 15, 2021 that HeadHunter Group PLC Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

HeadHunter Group PLC (Nasdaq: HHR, MOEX: HHRU) announced today its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. As used below, references to “we,” “our,” “us” or the “Company” or similar terms shall mean HeadHunter Group PLC.

HeadHunter Group PLC stock has also loss -66.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HHR stock has declined by -73.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -71.51% and lost -70.66% year-on date.

The market cap for HHR stock reached $833.29 million, with 50.64 million shares outstanding and 16.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 259.89K shares, HHR reached a trading volume of 5648296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HeadHunter Group PLC [HHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HHR shares is $67.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for HeadHunter Group PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $52 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2021, representing the official price target for HeadHunter Group PLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $66, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on HHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HeadHunter Group PLC is set at 4.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for HHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for HHR in the course of the last twelve months was 8.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

HHR stock trade performance evaluation

HeadHunter Group PLC [HHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -66.24. With this latest performance, HHR shares dropped by -60.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.10 for HeadHunter Group PLC [HHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.06, while it was recorded at 33.91 for the last single week of trading, and 47.65 for the last 200 days.

HeadHunter Group PLC [HHR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

HeadHunter Group PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for HeadHunter Group PLC [HHR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HeadHunter Group PLC go to 55.60%.

HeadHunter Group PLC [HHR]: Insider Ownership positions

69 institutional holders increased their position in HeadHunter Group PLC [NASDAQ:HHR] by around 3,583,200 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 3,137,321 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 19,195,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,916,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HHR stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,577,310 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 80,728 shares during the same period.