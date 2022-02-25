Guggenheim slashes price target on Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] – find out why.

Overstock.com Inc. [NASDAQ: OSTK] closed the trading session at $44.77 on 02/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $43.34, while the highest price level was $50.8499. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Overstock Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Fourth quarter net revenue of $613 million, including record “Cyber 5” execution.

Full year net revenue of $2.8 billion, nearly double pre-pandemic run-rate.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.13 percent and weekly performance of -10.39 percent. The stock has been moved at -38.38 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -55.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, OSTK reached to a volume of 36416850 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSTK shares is $111.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSTK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Overstock.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Overstock.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on OSTK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Overstock.com Inc. is set at 4.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for OSTK in the course of the last twelve months was 15.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

OSTK stock trade performance evaluation

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.39. With this latest performance, OSTK shares gained by 3.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.62 for Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.20, while it was recorded at 41.68 for the last single week of trading, and 75.00 for the last 200 days.

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.05 and a Gross Margin at +21.55. Overstock.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.05.

Return on Total Capital for OSTK is now 14.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.04. Additionally, OSTK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] managed to generate an average of $29,850 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 87.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.09.Overstock.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Overstock.com Inc. go to 45.10%.

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,238 million, or 80.50% of OSTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSTK stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 4,797,717, which is approximately 1.012% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,062,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $148.09 million in OSTK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $128.66 million in OSTK stock with ownership of nearly 2.738% of the company’s market capitalization.

137 institutional holders increased their position in Overstock.com Inc. [NASDAQ:OSTK] by around 5,328,983 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 6,273,733 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 22,367,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,970,660 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSTK stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,512,207 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,123,265 shares during the same period.