Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [GDYN] fell -63.05% so far this year. What now?

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GDYN] traded at a low on 02/24/22, posting a -19.74 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.03. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Grid Dynamics’ Smart Visual Search Helps Customers Find Rare and Discontinued Products on Replacements.com.

Replacements.com, the world’s most extensive tableware, silver, and estate jewelry retailer, has a vast product catalog with more than 11 million items, 2 million patterns, colors, designs, and 30 million product images to process.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5477758 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. stands at 16.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.14%.

The market cap for GDYN stock reached $966.11 million, with 62.61 million shares outstanding and 40.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 560.72K shares, GDYN reached a trading volume of 5477758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [GDYN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDYN shares is $40.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDYN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $20, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Overweight rating on GDYN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDYN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for GDYN in the course of the last twelve months was 69.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.90.

How has GDYN stock performed recently?

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [GDYN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.96. With this latest performance, GDYN shares dropped by -43.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDYN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 14.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 7.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.06 for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [GDYN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.54, while it was recorded at 17.69 for the last single week of trading, and 26.67 for the last 200 days.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [GDYN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [GDYN] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.06 and a Gross Margin at +37.40. Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.32.

Return on Total Capital for GDYN is now -8.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [GDYN] managed to generate an average of -$6,652 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

Insider trade positions for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [GDYN]

There are presently around $763 million, or 70.30% of GDYN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDYN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,222,685, which is approximately 5.736% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; RIVERBRIDGE PARTNERS LLC, holding 3,088,803 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.99 million in GDYN stocks shares; and DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $50.62 million in GDYN stock with ownership of nearly 6.43% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GDYN] by around 4,457,576 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 3,962,497 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 35,246,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,666,442 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDYN stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,220,367 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 368,645 shares during the same period.