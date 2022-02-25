Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI] is -6.75% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Gores Guggenheim Inc. [NASDAQ: GGPI] closed the trading session at $10.91 on 02/24/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.40, while the highest price level was $11.166. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Polestar 5 to be Faster, Lighter and More Dynamic Thanks to Brand-New UK-Developed Bonded Aluminum Platform.

Bonded aluminum platform developed in-house by over 280 engineers from Polestar’s UK R&D team based in Coventry, England; demonstrates Polestar’s industry leading in-house engineering and R&D capabilities.

Bespoke aluminum platform unlocks exciting possibilities for Polestar; set to provide forthcoming Polestar 5 with class-leading dynamics, rigidity and safety features.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.75 percent and weekly performance of -9.23 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.09M shares, GGPI reached to a volume of 5684730 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gores Guggenheim Inc. is set at 0.52 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

GGPI stock trade performance evaluation

Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.23. With this latest performance, GGPI shares gained by 3.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.55% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GGPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.30 for Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.13, while it was recorded at 11.51 for the last single week of trading.

Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI] managed to generate an average of -$594 per employee.Gores Guggenheim Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Gores Guggenheim Inc. [GGPI]: Insider Ownership positions

59 institutional holders increased their position in Gores Guggenheim Inc. [NASDAQ:GGPI] by around 12,622,259 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 45,487,125 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 32,592,930 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,516,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GGPI stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,832,213 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 23,950,396 shares during the same period.