For The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG], Analyst sees a rise to $79. What next?

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.89% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.32%. The company report on February 14, 2022 that UPDATE — Apollo Funds to Acquire Majority Stake in Novolex.

A Leading Sustainable Packaging Provider Poised for Continued Growth.

Apollo (NYSE: APO) and Novolex Holdings LLC (“Novolex” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer of diverse packaging products for the foodservice, delivery and carryout, food processor and industrial markets, today announced that funds managed by Apollo affiliates (the “Apollo Funds”) have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the majority of the Company from funds managed by Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG). Carlyle will retain a minority stake in the Company. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Over the last 12 months, CG stock rose by 31.53%. The one-year The Carlyle Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.11. The average equity rating for CG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.11 billion, with 356.26 million shares outstanding and 225.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, CG stock reached a trading volume of 7746901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CG shares is $68.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Carlyle Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $59 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2021, representing the official price target for The Carlyle Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $53 to $58, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on CG stock. On February 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CG shares from 40 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Carlyle Group Inc. is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for CG in the course of the last twelve months was 11.56.

CG Stock Performance Analysis:

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.32. With this latest performance, CG shares dropped by -3.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.95 for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.60, while it was recorded at 45.19 for the last single week of trading, and 49.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Carlyle Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.67 and a Gross Margin at +63.39. The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.13.

CG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Carlyle Group Inc. go to 3.44%.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,956 million, or 51.30% of CG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CG stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 19,315,259, which is approximately -0.015% of the company’s market cap and around 29.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,920,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $841.98 million in CG stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $810.86 million in CG stock with ownership of nearly 6.888% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Carlyle Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 262 institutional holders increased their position in The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CG] by around 27,009,112 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 15,902,528 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 135,873,724 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,785,364 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CG stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,221,754 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 5,190,445 shares during the same period.