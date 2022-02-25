For South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI], Analyst sees a rise to $25. What next?

South Jersey Industries Inc. [NYSE: SJI] gained 39.86% or 9.36 points to close at $32.84 with a heavy trading volume of 13679953 shares. The company report on February 24, 2022 that SJI Reports Fourth Quarter and 2021 Results.

Earnings Conference Call Cancelled Given Agreement to be Acquired by the Infrastructure Investments Fund.

It opened the trading session at $32.30, the shares rose to $33.46 and dropped to $31.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SJI points out that the company has recorded 32.90% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -58.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 936.74K shares, SJI reached to a volume of 13679953 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SJI shares is $28.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SJI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for South Jersey Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for South Jersey Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on SJI stock. On October 04, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SJI shares from 27 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for South Jersey Industries Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for SJI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

Trading performance analysis for SJI stock

South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.55. With this latest performance, SJI shares gained by 34.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SJI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.17 for South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.24, while it was recorded at 25.44 for the last single week of trading, and 24.80 for the last 200 days.

South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.53 and a Gross Margin at +18.31. South Jersey Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.28.

Return on Total Capital for SJI is now 5.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 211.79. Additionally, SJI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 167.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] managed to generate an average of $141,619 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.South Jersey Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SJI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for South Jersey Industries Inc. go to 5.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI]

There are presently around $2,397 million, or 95.50% of SJI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SJI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,005,336, which is approximately 11.748% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 14,428,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $338.78 million in SJI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $302.63 million in SJI stock with ownership of nearly 1.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in South Jersey Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in South Jersey Industries Inc. [NYSE:SJI] by around 11,283,318 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 11,819,848 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 78,995,760 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,098,926 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SJI stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,177,610 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,771,029 shares during the same period.