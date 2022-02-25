For Magnite Inc. [MGNI], Analyst sees a rise to $37. What next?

Magnite Inc. [NASDAQ: MGNI] closed the trading session at $13.43 on 02/24/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.47, while the highest price level was $13.56. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Magnite Selected by GroupM to Power GroupM Premium Marketplace in North America and as a Preferred Technology Partner Globally.

Partnership will see GroupM consolidate omnichannel media buys across CTV, digital video, and display within Magnite in the US and Canada.

Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform, has been chosen to power the GroupM Premium Marketplace in the US and Canada as well as a global preferred technology partner. GroupM will consolidate its programmatic media buying across omnichannel environments including CTV, digital video, and display within Magnite in the US and Canada. GroupM will leverage Magnite on a preferred basis globally across EMEA, APAC and LATAM.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.26 percent and weekly performance of 2.83 percent. The stock has been moved at -51.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, MGNI reached to a volume of 5664908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Magnite Inc. [MGNI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGNI shares is $33.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGNI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Magnite Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Magnite Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on MGNI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magnite Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGNI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGNI in the course of the last twelve months was 43.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

MGNI stock trade performance evaluation

Magnite Inc. [MGNI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.83. With this latest performance, MGNI shares gained by 7.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGNI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.80 for Magnite Inc. [MGNI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.87, while it was recorded at 12.05 for the last single week of trading, and 24.78 for the last 200 days.

Magnite Inc. [MGNI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Magnite Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Magnite Inc. [MGNI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,002 million, or 67.60% of MGNI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGNI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,822,381, which is approximately 0.764% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 9,730,002 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $110.34 million in MGNI stocks shares; and GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $96.19 million in MGNI stock with ownership of nearly 18.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

132 institutional holders increased their position in Magnite Inc. [NASDAQ:MGNI] by around 16,597,466 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 17,410,791 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 54,308,511 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,316,768 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGNI stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,122,762 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 5,143,463 shares during the same period.