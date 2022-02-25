For Johnson Controls International plc [JCI], Analyst sees a rise to $93. What next?

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] loss -0.03% on the last trading session, reaching $63.81 price per share at the time. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls Facilitates Retailers’ Digital Transformations With Enhanced Sensormatic IQ’s Outcome-Based Connected Solution Suite and Services.

Johnson Controls brand Sensormatic Solutions offers expanded insights with Sensormatic IQ’s shopper experience, inventory intelligence, loss prevention, and operational effectiveness to fast forward retailers’ digital transformation journeys.

Sensormatic IQ, an intelligent operating platform, includes a comprehensive set of transformative services to help clients manage the complexity, performance, and resources of a growing technology environment.

Johnson Controls International plc represents 704.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $45.14 billion with the latest information. JCI stock price has been found in the range of $61.79 to $64.015.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.69M shares, JCI reached a trading volume of 5674622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]:

Mizuho have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $82 to $83. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Johnson Controls International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $76 to $75, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on JCI stock. On November 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for JCI shares from 85 to 84.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 43.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for JCI stock

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.45. With this latest performance, JCI shares dropped by -12.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.27 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.82, while it was recorded at 64.81 for the last single week of trading, and 72.22 for the last 200 days.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.69 and a Gross Margin at +34.02. Johnson Controls International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.39.

Return on Total Capital for JCI is now 9.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.90. Additionally, JCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] managed to generate an average of $14,980 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 19.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]

There are presently around $40,771 million, or 92.10% of JCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 61,180,640, which is approximately -3.753% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,601,139 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.74 billion in JCI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.72 billion in JCI stock with ownership of nearly -0.692% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson Controls International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 490 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE:JCI] by around 28,495,640 shares. Additionally, 425 investors decreased positions by around 31,852,536 shares, while 165 investors held positions by with 578,392,981 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 638,741,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCI stock had 152 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,774,081 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 2,696,944 shares during the same period.