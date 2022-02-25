For Azul S.A. [AZUL], Analyst sees a rise to $25. What next?

Azul S.A. [NYSE: AZUL] price plunged by -7.84 percent to reach at -$1.3. The company report on February 9, 2022 that Innovation: Azul Cargo introduces the world’s first Class-F freighter aircraft.

In partnership with LHColus Tecnologia, Azul becomes the first airline in the world to operate this aircraft type.

In another industry milestone, Azul Cargo introduces today, the world’s first Class F freighter aircraft. This innovative initiative was conducted in-house in partnership with LHColus Tecnologia, starting with the conceptual design development, cabin preparation, concept proof and development test flights. The final aircraft certification, received fastly on February 1st of this year, had given the partnership with the Brazilian Aviation Authority, Anac.

A sum of 4609219 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.16M shares. Azul S.A. shares reached a high of $15.48 and dropped to a low of $14.58 until finishing in the latest session at $15.29.

The one-year AZUL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.67. The average equity rating for AZUL stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZUL shares is $20.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZUL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Azul S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $15 to $20.80. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Azul S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Azul S.A. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09.

Azul S.A. [AZUL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.00. With this latest performance, AZUL shares gained by 2.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.76 for Azul S.A. [AZUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.55, while it was recorded at 16.40 for the last single week of trading, and 19.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Azul S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Azul S.A. [AZUL] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.38 and a Gross Margin at -17.67. Azul S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -188.62.

Return on Total Capital for AZUL is now -24.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -171.42. Additionally, AZUL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 346.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 125.88.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Azul S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Azul S.A. [AZUL] Insider Position Details

Positions in Azul S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Azul S.A. [NYSE:AZUL] by around 9,050,753 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 10,213,650 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 20,222,349 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,486,752 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZUL stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,681,268 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,722,417 shares during the same period.