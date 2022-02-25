For 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM], Analyst sees a rise to $24. What next?

1Life Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: ONEM] surged by $0.58 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $9.79 during the day while it closed the day at $9.76. The company report on February 23, 2022 that One Medical Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021.

2021 Ending Total Membership Count of 736,000, a 34% Increase Year-Over-Year. Ending Consumer and Enterprise Membership Count of 703,000 and At-Risk Membership Count of 33,000.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Net Revenue of $230.2 Million, an 89% Increase Year-Over-Year.

1Life Healthcare Inc. stock has also loss -13.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ONEM stock has declined by -40.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -59.57% and lost -44.45% year-on date.

The market cap for ONEM stock reached $1.93 billion, with 190.89 million shares outstanding and 155.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, ONEM reached a trading volume of 5157188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONEM shares is $28.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONEM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2021, representing the official price target for 1Life Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on ONEM stock. On August 09, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ONEM shares from 43 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1Life Healthcare Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.99.

ONEM stock trade performance evaluation

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.78. With this latest performance, ONEM shares dropped by -5.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.83 for 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.25, while it was recorded at 9.59 for the last single week of trading, and 22.68 for the last 200 days.

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.58 and a Gross Margin at +31.86. 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.49.

Return on Total Capital for ONEM is now -11.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.17. Additionally, ONEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] managed to generate an average of -$45,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.1Life Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,350 million, or 84.30% of ONEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONEM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,124,081, which is approximately 42.993% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 13,793,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.62 million in ONEM stocks shares; and CARLYLE GROUP INC., currently with $124.96 million in ONEM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 1Life Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in 1Life Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:ONEM] by around 39,020,489 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 29,339,950 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 78,725,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,086,179 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONEM stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,542,552 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 16,904,822 shares during the same period.