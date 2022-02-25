Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] Revenue clocked in at $1.38 billion, down -19.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: ENPH] closed the trading session at $147.35 on 02/24/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $118.57, while the highest price level was $147.925. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Enphase Energy Expands Battery Storage in New Jersey.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that Enphase installers in New Jersey have seen a growing number of deployments of the Enphase® Energy System, powered by IQ™ Microinverters and IQ™ Batteries, as New Jersey residents seek protection against grid outages.

Last year, tens of thousands of New Jersey residents experienced power outages following Hurricane Ida. These outages helped spur a growing interest in reliable backup power solutions like home solar and batteries. New Jersey residential storage capacity growth projections show steady year over year growth, with capacity expected to grow nearly 8-fold by 2026, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.45 percent and weekly performance of -4.34 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -41.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, ENPH reached to a volume of 4999507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $222.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $290 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Enphase Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $213, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on ENPH stock. On January 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ENPH shares from 297 to 187.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc. is set at 11.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 69.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

ENPH stock trade performance evaluation

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.34. With this latest performance, ENPH shares gained by 20.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.25 for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 154.99, while it was recorded at 139.13 for the last single week of trading, and 173.83 for the last 200 days.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.97 and a Gross Margin at +40.12. Enphase Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.87.

Enphase Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc. go to 15.60%.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,705 million, or 73.10% of ENPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENPH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,961,479, which is approximately 7.4% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,920,337 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.76 billion in ENPH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $660.92 million in ENPH stock with ownership of nearly 3.298% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enphase Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 443 institutional holders increased their position in Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:ENPH] by around 10,146,695 shares. Additionally, 284 investors decreased positions by around 10,691,117 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 71,651,359 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,489,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENPH stock had 168 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,239,557 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 1,459,481 shares during the same period.