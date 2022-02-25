DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] Is Currently 6.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] traded at a high on 02/24/22, posting a 6.78 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $113.56. The company report on February 17, 2022 that DocuSign Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

DocuSign (Nasdaq: DOCU) today announced that its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 results will be released on Thursday, March 10, 2022, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results. A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at investor.docusign.com. A live dial-in will be available domestically at 877-407-0784 or internationally at 201-689-8560. A replay will be available domestically at 844-512-2921 or internationally at 412-317-6671 until midnight (ET) March 24, 2022 using the passcode 13727117.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4751868 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DocuSign Inc. stands at 7.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.23%.

The market cap for DOCU stock reached $23.43 billion, with 197.60 million shares outstanding and 193.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.43M shares, DOCU reached a trading volume of 4751868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $191.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2021, representing the official price target for DocuSign Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $320 to $307, while JMP Securities kept a Mkt Outperform rating on DOCU stock. On December 03, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for DOCU shares from 389 to 231.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc. is set at 7.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 93.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 55.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has DOCU stock performed recently?

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.48. With this latest performance, DOCU shares dropped by -3.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.78 for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 132.43, while it was recorded at 111.24 for the last single week of trading, and 228.68 for the last 200 days.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

DocuSign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc. go to 45.30%.

Insider trade positions for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]

There are presently around $15,889 million, or 76.60% of DOCU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,391,194, which is approximately 1.724% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,588,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in DOCU stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.12 billion in DOCU stock with ownership of nearly -9.749% of the company’s market capitalization.

595 institutional holders increased their position in DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU] by around 24,612,761 shares. Additionally, 520 investors decreased positions by around 27,235,940 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 97,558,621 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,407,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCU stock had 184 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,349,682 shares, while 213 institutional investors sold positions of 10,521,302 shares during the same period.