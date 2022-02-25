DISH Network Corporation [DISH] fell -9.19% so far this year. What now?

DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ: DISH] closed the trading session at $29.46 on 02/24/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.84, while the highest price level was $29.81. The company report on February 24, 2022 that DISH Network reports fourth quarter, year-end 2021 financial results.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) reported revenue totaling $4.45 billion for the quarter ending December 31, 2021, compared to $4.56 billion for the corresponding period in 2020.

Net income attributable to DISH Network totaled $552 million for the fourth quarter 2021, compared to $733 million from the year-ago quarter. Diluted earnings per share were $0.87 for the fourth quarter, compared to $1.24 per share during the same period in 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.19 percent and weekly performance of -6.74 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, DISH reached to a volume of 8665023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DISH Network Corporation [DISH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DISH shares is $47.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DISH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for DISH Network Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2021, representing the official price target for DISH Network Corporation stock. On June 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DISH shares from 50 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DISH Network Corporation is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for DISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for DISH in the course of the last twelve months was 5.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

DISH stock trade performance evaluation

DISH Network Corporation [DISH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.74. With this latest performance, DISH shares dropped by -5.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.01 for DISH Network Corporation [DISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.15, while it was recorded at 28.88 for the last single week of trading, and 38.96 for the last 200 days.

DISH Network Corporation [DISH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

DISH Network Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

DISH Network Corporation [DISH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,823 million, or 86.20% of DISH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DISH stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 38,268,088, which is approximately 0.755% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,725,846 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $736.83 million in DISH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $486.23 million in DISH stock with ownership of nearly 5.187% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DISH Network Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 222 institutional holders increased their position in DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ:DISH] by around 13,744,883 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 15,757,106 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 217,985,663 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 247,487,652 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DISH stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,325,588 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 5,703,679 shares during the same period.