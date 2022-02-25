Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] Stock trading around $4.01 per share: What’s Next?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCO] jumped around 0.36 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.01 at the close of the session, up 9.86%. The company report on February 24, 2022 that CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2021 AND FULL YEAR.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) (the “Company”) today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

“As the recovery in our business accelerated, we delivered strong revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 surpassing both the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2019, in each of our segments,” said Scott Wells, Chief Executive Officer of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. “Entering the new year, we are continuing to see broad-based demand from advertisers, with particular strength in the Americas.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock is now 21.15% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CCO Stock saw the intraday high of $4.01 and lowest of $3.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.79, which means current price is +48.24% from all time high which was touched on 02/24/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, CCO reached a trading volume of 8388716 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCO shares is $4.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90.

How has CCO stock performed recently?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.56. With this latest performance, CCO shares gained by 35.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 120.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.44 for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.25, while it was recorded at 3.75 for the last single week of trading, and 2.84 for the last 200 days.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.77 and a Gross Margin at +21.10. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.42.

Return on Total Capital for CCO is now -3.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.62. Additionally, CCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 162.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 117.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] managed to generate an average of -$121,404 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. go to 1.00%.

Insider trade positions for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]

There are presently around $1,614 million, or 97.00% of CCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCO stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 105,433,653, which is approximately -0.063% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 46,774,772 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.73 million in CCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $128.81 million in CCO stock with ownership of nearly 1.043% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCO] by around 26,119,286 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 24,540,190 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 391,638,862 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 442,298,338 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCO stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,758,263 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,227,327 shares during the same period.