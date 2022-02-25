Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] is 10.86% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE: CPE] slipped around -0.78 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $52.38 at the close of the session, down -1.47%. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Callon Petroleum Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results and Provides 2022 Plan Focused on Free Cash Flow and Debt Reduction Initiatives.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) (“Callon” or the “Company”) today reported results of operations for the three months and full-year ended December 31, 2021.

Presentation slides accompanying this earnings release are available on the Company’s website at www.callon.com located on the “Presentations” page within the Investors section of the site.

Callon Petroleum Company stock is now 10.86% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CPE Stock saw the intraday high of $53.60 and lowest of $49.41 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 65.45, which means current price is +20.22% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, CPE reached a trading volume of 4425942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPE shares is $69.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Callon Petroleum Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Callon Petroleum Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $66, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on CPE stock. On July 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CPE shares from 47 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Callon Petroleum Company is set at 4.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPE in the course of the last twelve months was 14.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has CPE stock performed recently?

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.13. With this latest performance, CPE shares dropped by -1.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.39 for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.24, while it was recorded at 52.03 for the last single week of trading, and 47.25 for the last 200 days.

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Callon Petroleum Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Callon Petroleum Company go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]

There are presently around $2,764 million, or 89.30% of CPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPE stocks are: KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 11,700,780, which is approximately 89.083% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKSTONE INC, holding 8,841,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $470.02 million in CPE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $392.89 million in CPE stock with ownership of nearly 21.771% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Callon Petroleum Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE:CPE] by around 20,164,658 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 2,073,342 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 29,760,607 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,998,607 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPE stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,684,116 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 404,089 shares during the same period.