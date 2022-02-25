Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY] Is Currently 12.13 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Butterfly Network Inc. [NYSE: BFLY] gained 12.13% on the last trading session, reaching $5.64 price per share at the time. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Butterfly Network to Present at the 42nd Annual Cowen Health Care Conference.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) (“Butterfly”), today announced that it will participate in Cowen’s 42nd Annual Health Care Conference to be held virtually on March 7-9, 2022. Dr. Todd Fruchterman, President and CEO will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 10:30 am Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the fireside chat and an archived recording will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Butterfly Network investor website.

Butterfly Network Inc. represents 196.09 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.21 billion with the latest information. BFLY stock price has been found in the range of $4.67 to $5.71.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, BFLY reached a trading volume of 5591577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BFLY shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BFLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Butterfly Network Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Butterfly Network Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Butterfly Network Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for BFLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18.

Trading performance analysis for BFLY stock

Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.08. With this latest performance, BFLY shares gained by 0.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.37 for Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.26, while it was recorded at 5.35 for the last single week of trading, and 9.83 for the last 200 days.

Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY] managed to generate an average of -$508,480 per employee.Butterfly Network Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.50 and a Current Ratio set at 12.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Butterfly Network Inc. [BFLY]

There are presently around $471 million, or 55.40% of BFLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BFLY stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 16,111,158, which is approximately 21.845% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,179,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.29 million in BFLY stocks shares; and FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD, currently with $53.91 million in BFLY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Butterfly Network Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Butterfly Network Inc. [NYSE:BFLY] by around 11,289,315 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 9,606,425 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 72,828,258 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,723,998 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BFLY stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,574,670 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 5,031,995 shares during the same period.