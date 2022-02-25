BofA Securities lifts The Western Union Company [WU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] loss -3.82% or -0.74 points to close at $18.62 with a heavy trading volume of 7065216 shares. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Western Union to Present at the Wolfe FinTech Forum.

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, today announced that the Company will present at the Wolfe FinTech Forum on Thursday, March 10, 2022. The presentation will begin at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Standard Time and will include comments from Devin McGranahan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Raj Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer.

Investors and interested parties will be able to listen to the investor presentation via webcast from https://www.westernunion.com, under the investor relations section. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

It opened the trading session at $18.98, the shares rose to $19.04 and dropped to $18.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WU points out that the company has recorded -14.39% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.66M shares, WU reached to a volume of 7065216 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Western Union Company [WU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $20.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna dropped their target price from $23 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for The Western Union Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $23, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on WU stock. On November 03, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for WU shares from 32 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Western Union Company is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 16.65.

Trading performance analysis for WU stock

The Western Union Company [WU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.10. With this latest performance, WU shares gained by 2.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.40 for The Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.53, while it was recorded at 19.40 for the last single week of trading, and 20.69 for the last 200 days.

The Western Union Company [WU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Western Union Company [WU] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.88 and a Gross Margin at +39.35. The Western Union Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 297.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.80.

The Western Union Company [WU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Western Union Company go to 8.11%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Western Union Company [WU]

There are presently around $7,627 million, or 99.80% of WU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 60,702,355, which is approximately 17.193% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,754,123 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $808.36 million in WU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $429.91 million in WU stock with ownership of nearly -1.446% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Western Union Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 285 institutional holders increased their position in The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU] by around 45,749,650 shares. Additionally, 263 investors decreased positions by around 56,079,925 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 292,149,322 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 393,978,897 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WU stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,923,908 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 4,475,447 shares during the same period.