Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] Is Currently 13.90 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE: BE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.90% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.76%. The company report on February 23, 2022 that Bloom Energy Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) will participate in the following events for the financial community.

Morgan Stanley Energy and Power ConferenceMonday, February 28, 2022 in New York City, NY.

Over the last 12 months, BE stock dropped by -27.15%. The one-year Bloom Energy Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.95. The average equity rating for BE stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.60 billion, with 174.27 million shares outstanding and 140.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.53M shares, BE stock reached a trading volume of 5987727 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BE shares is $26.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Bloom Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Bloom Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $20, while Truist kept a Hold rating on BE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloom Energy Corporation is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for BE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.70.

BE Stock Performance Analysis:

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.76. With this latest performance, BE shares gained by 30.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.05 for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.32, while it was recorded at 18.43 for the last single week of trading, and 22.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bloom Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Bloom Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,974 million, or 81.30% of BE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BE stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 20,637,243, which is approximately 1.027% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,640,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $273.4 million in BE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $219.0 million in BE stock with ownership of nearly 2.047% of the company’s market capitalization.

158 institutional holders increased their position in Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE:BE] by around 16,827,146 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 8,584,091 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 87,509,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,920,821 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BE stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,972,640 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,957,862 shares during the same period.