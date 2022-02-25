Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] Revenue clocked in at $15.70 million, down -38.13% YTD: What’s Next?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] loss -6.09% on the last trading session, reaching $1.85 price per share at the time. The company report on February 22, 2022 that Bionano Genomics to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on March 1st, 2022.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to report financial results for the fourth quarter and year end 2021 and to highlight recent corporate progress.

Bionano Genomics Inc. represents 280.17 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $540.26 million with the latest information. BNGO stock price has been found in the range of $1.85 to $2.04.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.44M shares, BNGO reached a trading volume of 6909406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $9.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BNGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

Trading performance analysis for BNGO stock

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.14. With this latest performance, BNGO shares dropped by -11.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.62 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5785, while it was recorded at 2.0200 for the last single week of trading, and 4.9118 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -435.74 and a Gross Margin at +21.67. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -483.43.

Return on Total Capital for BNGO is now -98.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -149.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -212.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.54. Additionally, BNGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] managed to generate an average of -$279,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.80 and a Current Ratio set at 19.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

There are presently around $150 million, or 27.10% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,660,129, which is approximately 2.752% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,825,634 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.21 million in BNGO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.18 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly -4.307% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 10,896,072 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 7,250,607 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 57,922,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,069,411 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,266,938 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,319,307 shares during the same period.