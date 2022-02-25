Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] is 5.42% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] gained 16.79% or 2.21 points to close at $15.37 with a heavy trading volume of 8087100 shares. The company report on February 17, 2022 that BED BATH & BEYOND INC. APPOINTS MINESH SHAH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) today announced that Minesh Shah has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective March 1. Mr. Shah, currently Chief Operations Officer at Stitch Fix, has more than twenty years of experience developing leading-edge, omnichannel consumer experiences.

“We are pleased to welcome Minesh to our Board of Directors,” said Harriet Edelman, Chair of the Board of Directors at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. “His extensive consumer, technology and operational experiences across numerous emerging and leading businesses are especially relevant for our Company. Additionally, Minesh’s deep knowledge and expertise in retail will offer valuable perspective and oversight of Bed Bath & Beyond’s ongoing transformation and drive to unlock greater shareholder value.”.

It opened the trading session at $12.675, the shares rose to $15.375 and dropped to $12.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BBBY points out that the company has recorded -46.54% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -24.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.49M shares, BBBY reached to a volume of 8087100 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $14.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $22 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock. On October 14, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BBBY shares from 18 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76.

Trading performance analysis for BBBY stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.59. With this latest performance, BBBY shares gained by 2.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.37 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.12, while it was recorded at 14.46 for the last single week of trading, and 22.06 for the last 200 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.65 and a Gross Margin at +33.74. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.63.

Return on Total Capital for BBBY is now -3.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 239.65. Additionally, BBBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 211.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] managed to generate an average of -$4,010 per employee.Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]

There are presently around $1,267 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,527,076, which is approximately -0.873% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,801,041 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $181.62 million in BBBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $141.07 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly -6.405% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 9,006,327 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 18,036,689 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 69,198,654 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,241,670 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,490,835 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 7,555,970 shares during the same period.